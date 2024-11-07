Faith or folly? Temple goers drink AC water, believing it is sacred

Pulse Ghana

Reports indicate that these devotees believed the liquid to be Charan Amrit (sacred water from the feet of Lord Krishna), when in reality, it was simply condensation from the temple’s air conditioning unit. Temple authorities issued a clarification urging people to stop drinking the dripping liquid.

“We respect the faith people have in God, but it’s essential to inform them,” Dinesh Goswami, a temple sevak, said. “The water they believe to be ‘Charan Amrit’ is actually just water from the AC. The real ‘Charan Amrit’ would contain ingredients like Tulsi and rose petals.”

Although drinking condensation from an air conditioning unit might appear harmless, experts caution that these systems can harbour bacteria and fungi that pose significant health risks.

Some admired the devotees' strong faith, while others criticised them for being gullible enough to mistake AC condensation for a miracle. When the truth came out, many devotees eagerly waiting to try the so-called Charan Amrit felt disappointed and ultimately blamed the temple for not clarifying the “miracle” to them.

Drinking water from an air conditioning unit can pose significant health risks due to the potential contaminants it harbours. AC units can house harmful bacteria such as Legionella and Pseudomonas, as well as fungi like Aspergillus and Penicillium, which can cause infections, allergic reactions, and respiratory issues.