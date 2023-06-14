ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Go ahead and cheat if your wife denies you sex - Mauvie Hayford urges men (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Mauvie Hayford, a radio and television personality has asserted that men whose wives are in the habit of constantly denying them sex are at liberty to engage in extramarital sex with side chicks.

Mauvie Hayford
Mauvie Hayford

Popularly known as Mauvie the Motivator, she said in an interview with Adjele Doku on Hitz103.9FM that it is unreasonable for married women to deliberately refuse to perform their conjugal duties to their husbands and yet expect the men to stay loyal to them alone.

Recommended articles

“These women are actually the cause or reason why their husbands cheat on them. I am not blaming them but I said sometimes, some of these women are the reason women do what they do.

“Only you, today you have malaria, the next day is diarrhoea and the next day again is stomach ache. Why, are you a sickler? No seriously, if your husband touches you and you keep complaining, he will cheat on you. And please, I endorse any man going through that to take a side chick," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was however quick to add that men who have hardworking and caring wives who do their best to meet their needs but still go into adulterous relationships don't deserve sympathy. According to Mauvie, such men must have their mental health checked.

“Unless you are blessed with an Angel and you’re fooling. Then this implies that there is something wrong with you. If you have a beautiful wife, who cooks sumptuous meals for you, even your skin changed a few years after you got married and you still cheated on her, then it means there’s something wrong with you; you need psychiatric help."

Mauvie the Motivator made said these among other things in a discussion about marriage and infidelity by partners.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bawumia holds dual citizenship – Former ambassador alleges, calls for his prosecution

Bawumia holds dual citizenship – Former Ambassador alleges, calls for his prosecution

Bloody gun

US-based Ghanaian man shoots himself to death after shooting wife

God, kill Kwaku Kwarteng for by-election and development projects in Obuasi – Residents pray

God, kill Kwaku Kwarteng for by-election and development projects in Obuasi – Residents pray

Stock photo: Funeral coffin

Woman in intensive care after she was found breathing inside coffin at her funeral