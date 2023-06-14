Go ahead and cheat if your wife denies you sex - Mauvie Hayford urges men (video)

“These women are actually the cause or reason why their husbands cheat on them. I am not blaming them but I said sometimes, some of these women are the reason women do what they do.

“Only you, today you have malaria, the next day is diarrhoea and the next day again is stomach ache. Why, are you a sickler? No seriously, if your husband touches you and you keep complaining, he will cheat on you. And please, I endorse any man going through that to take a side chick," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was however quick to add that men who have hardworking and caring wives who do their best to meet their needs but still go into adulterous relationships don't deserve sympathy. According to Mauvie, such men must have their mental health checked.

“Unless you are blessed with an Angel and you’re fooling. Then this implies that there is something wrong with you. If you have a beautiful wife, who cooks sumptuous meals for you, even your skin changed a few years after you got married and you still cheated on her, then it means there’s something wrong with you; you need psychiatric help."