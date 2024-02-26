Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden

The 276-page book delves into Biden's personal life and relationships, offering intimate glimpses into the dynamics within his marriage to Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden, his second wife. Their journey, marked by tragedy and triumph, forms a central narrative thread within the book.
In a new book titled "American Woman – The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden," authored by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers, President Joe Biden's perspective on marriage takes centre stage. According to excerpts obtained by Reuters ahead of the book's release this week, Biden humorously suggests that the key to a long and lasting marriage is good sex.
Biden's belief in the importance of intimacy in marriage is underscored by a candid remark he made to aides, as recounted by Rogers. The President, known for his affable demeanour, reportedly shared this sentiment in a light-hearted exchange, highlighting the jovial nature of his personality even in moments of private reflection.
Jill Biden, a pivotal figure in Biden's life and presidency, emerges as a central character in the book. Their love story began in March 1975, when they met on a blind date, eventually culminating in marriage on June 17, 1977, at the Chapel at the United Nations in New York City.
The book reveals the complexities of their relationship, including the challenges they faced following the tragic loss of Biden's first wife, Neilia, and infant daughter in a car accident in 1972. Despite the grief and obstacles, Biden's persistence in pursuing Jill's affection shines through, with the book detailing his multiple proposals before she agreed to marry him.
In one particularly poignant moment recounted by Rogers, Biden issues a heartfelt ultimatum to Jill on the fifth proposal, expressing his frustration and determination. "I've been as patient as I know how to be, but this has got my Irish up. Either you decide to marry me or that's it - I'm out. I'm not asking again," Biden says.
Beyond personal anecdotes, the book also delves into the intersection of Biden's personal and political life. Notably, it touches upon Biden's decision against running for president in 2004, influenced in part by Jill's reluctance and protest against a potential run, as revealed in Rogers' narrative.
In a lighter moment from 2004, Biden's affection for Jill is evident as he jests with supporters, expressing his preference for spending time with his wife over pursuing a presidential bid. "I'd rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep," Biden humorously remarks.
Despite assuming the presidency and adopting a more reserved approach to public displays of affection, Biden's belief in the importance of intimacy in marriage remains steadfast. Rogers' book provides readers with an intimate portrait of President Biden and the enduring partnership he shares with Jill, showcasing the humour, warmth, and depth of their bond.
