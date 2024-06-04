Used clothes seller clashes with interviewer: "I will always vote NPP" [video]

"Ghana has been hard since the beginning of time; it's not today. It's not the government that makes it difficult to live in a country," she stated emphatically in Akan.

When the interviewer pressed her on who should be blamed for the nation's suffering, she insisted that the citizens themselves were responsible.

"You don't have to blame the president; we must blame ourselves. Since inception, I have voted for NPP because that is where my heart is."

In response to a provocative question about her loyalty to the party, she responded, "Whether a dog, goat, or sheep, that is where I like, I will still vote for them."

When asked about her children, she confirmed they attend school and reiterated her firm stance: "Everyone has their loved ones, and I stay by mine. If I am not stable but still want to vote for one person, what has that got to do with you? No matter who comes, it's NPP forever."

The incident sparked varied reactions on social media, Okatakyie Kwabena Ebo(@Shadows91735698) on X criticized the current voting system, suggesting that merely being 18 years old is not a sufficient criterion for voting.

He argued for additional requirements, such as a higher level of education, to ensure that voters are more informed and reduce the influence of what he perceives as illiteracy among the electorate.

"Greek philosophers who opposed democracy had a genuine objection. There must be more requirements for voters. More than just obtaining 18+ is required to vote. Evidence of education at least HND must be added to reduce the illiterates who form the majority of voters."

Victronix (@vic_tronix) also expressed concern about the negative impact of party loyalty and tribalism on critical thinking. He pointed out that both major political parties have contributed to this issue, causing citizens to prioritize party allegiance over rational decision-making and fostering subtle animosities among people.

"The biggest harm done by both parties is not corruption or theft, but the reprogramming of innocent citizens to prioritize party and tribalism over critical thinking making some develop subtle hatred against each other."

United Supporter (@Unitedsupport45) highlighted the irony in the hawker's unwavering support for the government despite her challenging circumstances.

He contrasted his own situation, comfortably criticizing the government from an air-conditioned room, with that of the hawker, who endures daily hardships yet remains loyal to the NPP.

"The irony with the fact that I’m sitting in an air condition and I detest this government with my last breath even tho I voted for them and this woman walking in the sun 24/7 hawking and still loving this government is astounding 😂😂😂. Naaa we deserve our leaders 😂😂😂"

The heated exchange between the interviewer and the second-hand clothes seller has ignited a broader conversation about political loyalty, voter qualifications, and the complexities of governance in Ghana.

