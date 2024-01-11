The businessman and philanthropist expressed his disappointment in an interview with TV3, accusing the government of unfair treatment for abruptly cancelling the event despite him securing and paying for the prestigious Black Star Square venue well in advance.
I spent $300,000 on cancelled event - Cheddar claims, laments unfair treatment
Nana Kwame Bediako, widely recognized as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has disclosed that he invested a staggering $300,000 in the recently cancelled event intended to unveil him as the driving force behind the 'The New Force' movement.
Dubbed "The Convention," the event, organized by the New Africa Foundation, was slated for January 7, 2024. Pan-African leaders, including P.L.O. Lumumba from Kenya, Peter Obi from Nigeria, and Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe, who had already arrived in the country, found themselves disappointed by the unexpected cancellation.
In response to the controversy, Deputy Director at the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn, clarified that an unforeseen state event led to the revocation of venue permission, despite prior approval in November 2023. The statement mentioned a refund of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵10,000.00) paid for the venue and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.
Despite the cancellation, organizers held a press conference where invited speakers unanimously spoke against bad leadership, unwarranted poverty, and youth unemployment. Nana Kwame Bediako was unveiled at the press conference as the man behind 'The New Force,' marked by billboards featuring a mask-wearing figure scattered across the nation.
"I know you are looking for the man; the man in the mask is sitting in front of you. I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don't invest in myself alone; I am investing in you," Bediako declared, promising to share his policies and visions in the future.
The developments have sparked mixed reactions, with some expressing support for Nana Kwame Bediako and 'The New Force' movement, while others raise questions about its authenticity and operating methods. As the controversy continues, the nation awaits further insights into the motives and goals of 'The New Force.'
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh