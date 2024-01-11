I spent $300,000 on cancelled event - Cheddar claims, laments unfair treatment

Dubbed "The Convention," the event, organized by the New Africa Foundation, was slated for January 7, 2024. Pan-African leaders, including P.L.O. Lumumba from Kenya, Peter Obi from Nigeria, and Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe, who had already arrived in the country, found themselves disappointed by the unexpected cancellation.

In response to the controversy, Deputy Director at the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn, clarified that an unforeseen state event led to the revocation of venue permission, despite prior approval in November 2023. The statement mentioned a refund of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵10,000.00) paid for the venue and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

Despite the cancellation, organizers held a press conference where invited speakers unanimously spoke against bad leadership, unwarranted poverty, and youth unemployment. Nana Kwame Bediako was unveiled at the press conference as the man behind 'The New Force,' marked by billboards featuring a mask-wearing figure scattered across the nation.

"I know you are looking for the man; the man in the mask is sitting in front of you. I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don't invest in myself alone; I am investing in you," Bediako declared, promising to share his policies and visions in the future.