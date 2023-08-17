Onua TV reports him as saying that he didn’t want to be a bad person which was why he willingly surrendered to the police officers who were supervising the demolition exercise.
I'd have vanished if I was bad person – Fetish priest arrested at Nima demolition site brags
The fetish priest who was arrested by police officers at Nima in Accra for storming a demolition site to stop the exercise has bragged that he chose to be kind to the officers although he had the power to vanish.
On Wednesday, August 16, police officers supervising a demolition exercise at Nima in Accra arrested the charm-wearing fetish priest who was invited by some unhappy residents to stop the officials.
A video of the dramatic incident surfaced online in which the angry-looking fetish priest invaded the demolition site with some residents following and cheering him up and asking him to show the officials some powers.
However, just when he entered the site, police officers confronted him and instructed him to exit. One of the officers believed to be the team leader could be heard in the video instructing the others to whisk him away.
Twitter user, @Aboagye_L who shared the video on the platform said the fetish priest was arrested and was in the grips of the police at the time of posting the video.
