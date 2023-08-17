I'd have vanished if I was bad person – Fetish priest arrested at Nima demolition site brags

On Wednesday, August 16, police officers supervising a demolition exercise at Nima in Accra arrested the charm-wearing fetish priest who was invited by some unhappy residents to stop the officials.

A video of the dramatic incident surfaced online in which the angry-looking fetish priest invaded the demolition site with some residents following and cheering him up and asking him to show the officials some powers.

However, just when he entered the site, police officers confronted him and instructed him to exit. One of the officers believed to be the team leader could be heard in the video instructing the others to whisk him away.