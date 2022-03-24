IGP orders investigation into assault of a handcuffed suspect by police officers

"The Police Administration has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate a video intercepted in which a suspect in handcuff is captured being assaulted.

"We would like to state unequivocally that the Police abhors the maltreatment of suspects and therefore outrightly condemn the treatment of the alleged suspect," the police administration said.

It vowed not to shield any officer found culpable of any wrongdoing after the investigations.

"The PPSB is to report its findings of the investigation to the Police Administration for any disciplinary measures against anybody found culpable.

"The Police Administration would like to remind personnel of the service to always be guided by the fundamental human rights of all persons and act in accordance with the law."

Meanwhile, the service has announced that it has put in place strategic measures to ensure security during and after the World Cup qualifiers between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Supper Eagles of Nigeria on Friday.

Part of the strategy is to deploy more police officers in and around the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Kumasi metropolis at large.

The police have cautioned football fans to avoid any acts of hooliganism, warning that anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be made to face the appropriate consequences.

"The Police Administration has put stringent measures in place to provide security coverage for the World Cup Qualifiers between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Supper Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi."