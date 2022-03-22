Police have 14 days to give #FixTheCountry and 2 NGOs info about food for inmates

They are seeking answers to a litany of questions, including the budget allocated for feeding inmates, the number of suspects kept in detention between 2020 and 2022, the number of times they are fed in a day and the menu, among other things.

Read the full statement below:

Together with two NGOs (Democracy Hub) and (Democratic Accountability Lab) Ghfixthecountry jointly filed a Right to Information Request at the Ghana Police Service to seek the following:

1a. What was the budget for feeding persons in Police custody for 2020, 2021.

1b. How many people were held for more than 24 hours in Police custody in Ghana for the year 2020, and 2021 respectively.

How much was approved for feeding persons in police custody for 2022.

3: How many persons were held by the Police for more than 24hours at the Ashaiman Police Station between February 11-March 17 2022.

In connection with number 3, How much did the Ghana Police Service spend on feeding the individuals in the custody of the Ashaiman Police Station between February 11-March 17 2022. What was the daily menu provided the individuals in the custody of the Ashaiman Police Station between February 11-March 17 2022.

5a. How many times are persons in police custody fed daily?

What was the budget for first aid medication procured for 2020; 2021 and 2022; for persons in police custody.

6a. How many people in Police custody fell sick and required hospitalization between January 2020 and 21st March 2022.

6b. How many people in Police custody fell sick and required a hospital visit, without hospitalization between January 2020 and 21st March 2022.

6c. How many people fell sick; and were given medication without requiring a hospital visit between January 2020 and 21st March 2022.

How many persons have died while in Police custody between January 2020 and 21st March 2022. Furnish us with a copy of the Standard Operation Procedures of the Ghana Police Service regarding donations by private citizens and private organizations to persons in police custody.

8a. Furnish us with a copy of the Standard Operation Procedures of the Ghana Police Service regarding donations by private citizens to the Ghana Police Service as an institution.

Furnish us with a copy of the Ghana Police Service Instructions.

The Police have 14 days to respond.