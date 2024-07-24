ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man poses as lecturer, conducts quiz and escapes after seizing students phones

Gideon Nicholas Day

A man posing as a lecturer recently duped freshers at the Federal College of Education in Bichi, Nigeria. Entering a classroom under false pretences, he conducted a quick test, seized several students' phones, and then fled the scene.

Man poses as lecturer, conducts quiz, seizes students phone and runs away
Man poses as lecturer, conducts quiz, seizes students phone and runs away

The impostor’s ability to seamlessly blend into the academic environment and execute the scam has raised serious concerns about security and verification processes within educational institutions.

Recommended articles

This audacious act was revealed through a flurry of social media posts, capturing the attention and reactions of many users.

In the post, the man whose picture seem to be one of an arrest is seen posted on a WhatsApp page where the user is telling people about the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some reactions from social media.

Twitter user @onua_bl expressed astonishment, posting, "Eiii people get mind ooo 😂😂😂," while @yrnrgee00 highlighted the dramatic nature of the event with, "Nigeria is just a full movie on its own 😂😂."

Kofi Dadzie, tweeting under @Dadzie_Daily, suggested a surprising perspective, "he should be pardoned, Nigeria is a hit country." Similarly, @ebopogba6 echoed the sentiment, noting, "People get mind oo 😂😂."

In a more humorous take, @alhaji_y_salifu declared, "No one can tell me otherwise, Scamming started in Nigeria 😭😭," implying a long-standing issue with fraud in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students are now urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately to prevent such incidents from recurring.

This event highlights the creativity of scammers and underscores the need for enhanced security measures in educational environments to protect students from similar deceptive schemes.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court reinstates Edo Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu [Punch Newspaper]

Impeached Shaibu sheds tears of joy as court reinstates him as Edo deputy governor

Man known for stealing phones, other items at weddings, handed over to police

Old man accused of stealing phones, other items at weddings, handed over to police

How astrologer predicted Kamala Harris would run for US President in 2024

How astrologer predicted Kamala Harris would run for US President in 2024

The deceased activist, Arthur Angel [Punch]

Activist who survived 9 years on death row murdered in his home