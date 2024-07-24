Man poses as lecturer, conducts quiz and escapes after seizing students phones

The impostor’s ability to seamlessly blend into the academic environment and execute the scam has raised serious concerns about security and verification processes within educational institutions.
A man posing as a lecturer recently duped freshers at the Federal College of Education in Bichi, Nigeria. Entering a classroom under false pretences, he conducted a quick test, seized several students' phones, and then fled the scene.
This audacious act was revealed through a flurry of social media posts, capturing the attention and reactions of many users.
In the post, the man whose picture seem to be one of an arrest is seen posted on a WhatsApp page where the user is telling people about the issue.
Here are some reactions from social media.
Twitter user @onua_bl expressed astonishment, posting, "Eiii people get mind ooo 😂😂😂," while @yrnrgee00 highlighted the dramatic nature of the event with, "Nigeria is just a full movie on its own 😂😂."
Kofi Dadzie, tweeting under @Dadzie_Daily, suggested a surprising perspective, "he should be pardoned, Nigeria is a hit country." Similarly, @ebopogba6 echoed the sentiment, noting, "People get mind oo 😂😂."
In a more humorous take, @alhaji_y_salifu declared, "No one can tell me otherwise, Scamming started in Nigeria 😭😭," implying a long-standing issue with fraud in the country.
Students are now urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately to prevent such incidents from recurring.
This event highlights the creativity of scammers and underscores the need for enhanced security measures in educational environments to protect students from similar deceptive schemes.