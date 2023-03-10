ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian mother of one who is believed to be a sex worker has disclosed that she has been selling the sperm of her clients for the past four years and it has been one of her major sources of income.

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets
I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets

The woman who pleaded anonymity spoke to TV3 and said she makes a lot of money from the sale of the sperms depending on the quantity deposited in the used condoms.

Recommended articles

According to her, after having sex with her clients, she keeps the used condoms with the sperm in them and later sells them to customers who regularly approach her to buy them.

Asked whether she knew what the buyers of the sperms use them for, the lady said it is not her business to know, but all she cares about is the financial reward that she derives from selling it.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that she does not compromise on protected sex, and even that, she makes her sex-hungry male clients wear two condoms at a go so that after the intercourse, she throws away the outer one while keeping the inner one containing the sperm for sale.

READ ALSO: Soldiers made Kpone Katamanso people eat cow dung, drink wastewater from slaughterhouse – MP cries

She added that the aim of using two condoms at once is to protect herself against any spiritual implication that might arise from whatever the buyers of the sperm might be using it for.

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to disclose that she belongs to a cult and is spiritually protected, so no evil can befall her as a result of her work.

She advised men who patronise sex workers to insist on their used condoms being flushed down the water closet to avoid their sperm ending up with spiritualists that might use them to destroy them.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo (Ghanaian chief)

28-year-old lady dragged to chief’s palace for sucking 5-month-old boy's penis

McDan offers to fully fund expensive treatment of Ghana’s tallest man

McDan offers to fund expensive treatment of Ghana’s tallest man to stop growing taller

Eliyu Simiyu

Self-proclaimed ‘Jesus Christ’ runs to police station as locals allegedly plan to 'crucify' him

Man beaten to death by a mob for attempting to steal ‘VIP’ bus

Man beaten to death by a mob for attempting to steal ‘VIP’ bus