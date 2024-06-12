Joe Biden's son faces 25-Year sentence following guilty verdict in gun case

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, expressed disappointment with the verdict and announced plans to explore all available legal options.

Trial Details and Witnesses

The trial, overseen by Special Counsel David Weiss, scrutinized the “illegal choices” Hunter Biden made rather than his addiction issues. Weiss emphasized that accountability is crucial, stating, “No one in this country is above the law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The jury’s decision followed a split vote, with six jurors initially favoring acquittal. The decisive evidence was a form Hunter Biden completed in 2018, where he falsely declared he was not a drug user. This period was marked by personal turmoil following the death of his brother, Beau Biden, and his struggle with a crack cocaine addiction.

Key witnesses included Hunter Biden’s former romantic partners, such as his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden. Testimony also came from his daughter, Naomi, and the individual who sold him the gun.

The court was shown distressing images of Hunter Biden during his addiction.

Pulse Ghana

Reactions and Statements

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter Biden remained composed as the guilty verdict was read. His uncle, James Biden, reacted visibly to the decision. Hunter Biden expressed gratitude for his family's support in a statement, highlighting his ongoing recovery journey.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement expressing pride in Hunter's resilience despite their disappointment with the trial’s outcome. “We are proud of the man he is today... We will always be there for Hunter and our family with love and support,” they stated.

Conversely, critics like Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for Donald Trump’s campaign, viewed the verdict as a step toward broader accountability, alleging ongoing corruption within the Biden family.