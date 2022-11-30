Juju man shoots client to death as gunshot resistance charm fails during testing

The suspect, according to pulse.ng, shot the now-deceased, Onunze Benedict at his shrine in the Umuaram area of Enugu State during the spiritual exercise.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this development in a statement addressed to journalists.

“The gun has been recovered, while further investigation is ongoing at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department Enugu,” the statement read in part.

The suspect is reported to have confessed to using a locally-fabricated single-barreled gun to shoot and kill his client. He explained that he had already prepared the charm for him and only wanted to test its efficacy when it failed.

Meanwhile, residents of Spintex in Accra have been left in a state of sadness and fear amid wailing following the arrest of a young man for allegedly beheading a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

A video shared by a Twitter influencer, @SIKAOFFICIAL1 shows police officers carrying the body of the yet-to-be-identified deceased which was wrapped as if it was to be conveyed to the mortuary.

“Police have arrested a young man for beheading a middle-aged woman in Spintex, Accra,” the video was captioned.

It is alleged that the equally yet-to-be-identified suspect is a Nigerian who perpetrated the crime at the Batsona stretch of the Spintex road.

It remains unclear what was his motive for committing the heartless crime, and the Ghana Police Service has not issued any statement on the incident yet.