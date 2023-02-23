Jealous police officer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing lover over alleged cheating

The convict shot his 26-year-old lover, Christine Maonga, several times in 2019 following a domestic quarrel in which he accused her of cheating on him with another man.

Reports say Maonga was a teacher at Navakholo Secondary School before her tragic death.

Pulse Ghana

After committing the heinous crime, the officer fled the community and tried to enter Uganda before he was arrested at a hideout in Nasiru village in Nambale, Kenya’s Busia County.

Nyapara has since been facing prosecution before his eventual conviction and sentencing.

Justice Wiliam Musyoka who presided over the court found the suspect guilty of murder, noting that he had a clear intent to kill his lover because the bullet hit her head and not any other part of the body.

Pulse Ghana

Displeased with the court’s decision, the convict’s lawyer, Arembe Olaka has hinted at proceeding to the court of appeal to have the conviction overturned.

It is reported that the late Christine Maonga left behind a two-year-old son, who is now six years old.