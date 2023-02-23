A Kakamega court slapped Patrick Nyapara with the hefty punishment on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Jealous police officer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing lover over alleged cheating
A Kenyan police officer who shot and killed his girlfriend has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Recommended articles
The convict shot his 26-year-old lover, Christine Maonga, several times in 2019 following a domestic quarrel in which he accused her of cheating on him with another man.
Reports say Maonga was a teacher at Navakholo Secondary School before her tragic death.
After committing the heinous crime, the officer fled the community and tried to enter Uganda before he was arrested at a hideout in Nasiru village in Nambale, Kenya’s Busia County.
Nyapara has since been facing prosecution before his eventual conviction and sentencing.
Justice Wiliam Musyoka who presided over the court found the suspect guilty of murder, noting that he had a clear intent to kill his lover because the bullet hit her head and not any other part of the body.
Displeased with the court’s decision, the convict’s lawyer, Arembe Olaka has hinted at proceeding to the court of appeal to have the conviction overturned.
It is reported that the late Christine Maonga left behind a two-year-old son, who is now six years old.
Her father Fredrick Okumu and mother Rebecca Maonga have welcomed the court ruling saying they are happy that justice has finally been served.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh