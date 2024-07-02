Kasoa : Man subjected to corporal punishment for dropping refuse on pavement

Social Media Reactions

The video has generated a mix of reactions on social media, highlighting differing opinions on the punishment meted out by the Zoomlion workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

- 𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖓™ (@Oben_2020) emphasised the relative leniency of the punishment, comparing it to stricter penalties in other countries:

"That was a mild punishment. He could rot in jail for years in Singapore for the same offence."

- mc_monney🎤 (@_Mc_Monney) suggested that the punishment might serve as a deterrent for future offences: "Next time."

- Deladem (@DelademDzikunu) criticised the actions of Zoomlion, questioning their authority and the adequacy of waste management provisions:

- "This is ridiculous and abusive. Is Zoomlion a judicial body? Since when is punishment their mandate? Has Zoomlion placed dustbins along the stretch where they have a scheduled collection time?"

ADVERTISEMENT

- Korks69 (@Wilsonstoro1) called for a cessation of such punishments, advocating for legal processes and criticising the workers' attitude:

- "This nonsense must stop. You don't have the right to do this to him. Just take him to the appropriate authorities to face punishment. I even heard you say you didn't want to beat him. Must you?"

ADVERTISEMENT

These responses underscore a broader debate about appropriate punishment, authority, and waste management in public spaces.

Meanwhile, a law page on X said that throwing rubbish on the street is a crime per section 296 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 ( Act 29).