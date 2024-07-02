Kasoa : Man subjected to corporal punishment for dropping refuse on pavement

A Zoomlion worker narrates the event in the video, saying, "This is from Zoomlion Ghana Limited office, Kasoa branch. This gentleman was caught dumping refuse on the Kasoa pavement heading towards Nenyano road. I caught him red-handed, and we instructed him to carry this wheelbarrow while kneeling. The guy is under punishment now. We don’t even want to beat him up." The narration ends with, "Reporting from Kasoa, Gideon Buckman, Zoomlion."
A viral video has sparked controversy online after workers from Zoomlion Ghana Limited were seen subjecting a young man to corporal punishment for littering. The incident occurred on July 1, 2024, in Kasoa, where the man was caught dropping a pack of refuse on the pavement along the road.
Social Media Reactions
The video has generated a mix of reactions on social media, highlighting differing opinions on the punishment meted out by the Zoomlion workers.
- 𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖓™ (@Oben_2020) emphasised the relative leniency of the punishment, comparing it to stricter penalties in other countries:
"That was a mild punishment. He could rot in jail for years in Singapore for the same offence."
- mc_monney🎤 (@_Mc_Monney) suggested that the punishment might serve as a deterrent for future offences: "Next time."
- Deladem (@DelademDzikunu) criticised the actions of Zoomlion, questioning their authority and the adequacy of waste management provisions:
- "This is ridiculous and abusive. Is Zoomlion a judicial body? Since when is punishment their mandate? Has Zoomlion placed dustbins along the stretch where they have a scheduled collection time?"
- Korks69 (@Wilsonstoro1) called for a cessation of such punishments, advocating for legal processes and criticising the workers' attitude:
- "This nonsense must stop. You don't have the right to do this to him. Just take him to the appropriate authorities to face punishment. I even heard you say you didn't want to beat him. Must you?"
These responses underscore a broader debate about appropriate punishment, authority, and waste management in public spaces.
Meanwhile, a law page on X said that throwing rubbish on the street is a crime per section 296 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 ( Act 29).
It said the appropriate thing for officers of Zoomlion Ghana Ltd to do was to report to the police, not to take the law into their own hands.