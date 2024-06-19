Kasoa: Taxi driver dies in hotel after leaving wife to meet side chick

Yeboah, who resided in Suhum, had driven to Kasoa Akweley to meet his girlfriend, a corn dough seller. The couple had been in a relationship for some time, but had not had any sexual encounter, the girlfriend finally gave in allowing Yeboah to do whatever he wanted with her. In preparation for their sexual encounter, Yeboah allegedly took some medications and consumed alcohol.

Yeboah, who was married, deceived his wife by claiming he had a job to attend to. This led to a heated argument at home, where Yeboah overpowered his wife, locked her and their children inside, and then left to meet his girlfriend.

During their time at the Happy Guest House, Yeboah suddenly became unresponsive. According to his girlfriend, his eyes stiffened, and he collapsed. Panicked, she called for help from the hotel staff. The management attempted to revive Yeboah by pouring water on him, which briefly worked as he momentarily regained consciousness. He was then rushed to King George Hospital in Akweley.

At the hospital, Yeboah was placed on oxygen, but despite the medical team's efforts, he was pronounced dead. The sudden death has left many questions unanswered, and the exact cause is still under investigation.

Yeboah's wife, distraught and angered by the circumstances, has refused to visit the hospital. Meanwhile, the girlfriend has reportedly gone into hiding, avoiding any public exposure.