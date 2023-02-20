Life is too short – KT Hammond explains why he’s always playful

He has always been criticized for trivializing serious issues and playing when seriousness is expected of him. Even at the vetting proceedings, the Minority Chief Whip was compelled on two different occasions to entreat him get serious with the committee due to some of his funny comments and interjections.

Last week, KT Hammond was widely slammed by a section of the public for blinding a former Energy Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor while he was addressing a press conference.

This dramatic incident occurred on Wednesday, February 15 in parliament where Dr Donkor was addressing journalists on the bad nature of roads in his Pru East constituency in the Bono East Region.

During the encounter with the newsmen, K.T Hammond who was passing by together with others came from behind Dr Donkor and covered his eyes with his hand.

Donkor who could not fathom what was happening is seen in a video of the incident struggling to regain sight. While he was at it, K.T. Hammond quickly ran away.