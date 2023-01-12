ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man allegedly beats wife to death over a loaf of bread

Andreas Kamasah

The bereaved mother of a Nigerian woman who was allegedly beaten by her husband over a loaf of bread, causing her death, is calling for justice.

Man beats wife to death over a loaf of bread, victim’s mother seeks justice
Man beats wife to death over a loaf of bread, victim’s mother seeks justice

According to pulse.ng, the man identified as Wilson Uwaechina is being accused of being the cause of his wife, Ogochukwu Anene’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The deceased, an indigene of Umuokpu village, Awka, Anambra State, before her untimely death was living with her husband who also hails from Enugu State.

Cordelia Anene, the deceased’s mother has alleged that she died after her husband beat her for asking him about a loaf of bread she had bought for her children.

According to Cordelia, the couple’s children wanted to eat but the deceased could not find the bread she had reserved for them, so she asked her husband about it.

READ ALSO: Assistant Headmaster shot in the eye while attending to nature’s call in a bush at Ekumfi

Man beats wife to death over a loaf of bread, victim’s mother seeks justice
Man beats wife to death over a loaf of bread, victim’s mother seeks justice Pulse Nigeria

The suspect was said to have become furious and pounced on his wife with a mirror and other objects and then beat her to a pulp.

Cordelia added that a few days after the severe beating, her daughter was hospitalized at the Niger Foundation, Enugu, where she bled internally from the injuries sustained during the beating.

“The doctors confirmed this after a series of scans carried out on her and referred us to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Ituku Ozalla,” she alleged.

The distraught woman is appealing to the Anambra State Government to track and arrest Uwaechina who is suspected to have gone into hiding, and make him answer for his alleged crime.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wild dog

Popular footballer’s own 3 wild dogs maul him to death

Sulemana Abdul Samed aka Awuche

I need surgery to stop growing, doctors say it’s in my head - Ghana’s tallest man cries [Video]

10 tips on better oral sex

Avoid oral sex and save yourself from mouth and throat cancers – Doctor warns (video)

Sulemana Abdul Samed

Ghanaian giant who's the world's tallest man appeals for medical support