According to pulse.ng, the man identified as Wilson Uwaechina is being accused of being the cause of his wife, Ogochukwu Anene’s death.
Man allegedly beats wife to death over a loaf of bread
The bereaved mother of a Nigerian woman who was allegedly beaten by her husband over a loaf of bread, causing her death, is calling for justice.
The deceased, an indigene of Umuokpu village, Awka, Anambra State, before her untimely death was living with her husband who also hails from Enugu State.
Cordelia Anene, the deceased’s mother has alleged that she died after her husband beat her for asking him about a loaf of bread she had bought for her children.
According to Cordelia, the couple’s children wanted to eat but the deceased could not find the bread she had reserved for them, so she asked her husband about it.
The suspect was said to have become furious and pounced on his wife with a mirror and other objects and then beat her to a pulp.
Cordelia added that a few days after the severe beating, her daughter was hospitalized at the Niger Foundation, Enugu, where she bled internally from the injuries sustained during the beating.
“The doctors confirmed this after a series of scans carried out on her and referred us to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Ituku Ozalla,” she alleged.
The distraught woman is appealing to the Anambra State Government to track and arrest Uwaechina who is suspected to have gone into hiding, and make him answer for his alleged crime.
