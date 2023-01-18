65-year-old farmer battles for life as mentally challenged son butchers him mercilessly

It is reported that his son, identified as 32-year-old Kweku Nyankomago, attacked and inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on him on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Nsowah was initially admitted at Abura-Dunkwa District Hospital where he had been rushed to, but was later referred to Cape Coast for advanced care due to the severity of his injuries.

The victim had returned home from his farm and greeted the suspect, but he did not respond. He later rushed his father into the room without any provocation, butchered him with a cutlass and absconded, a police source at Nyankumasi Ahenkro told the Ghana News Agency.

Fortunately, neighbours heard Nsowah’s cry for help and rushed to the scene to rescue him, only to find him lying helplessly in a pool of his blood. They rushed him to the hospital.

The suspect fled the house but was arrested later when he returned the same day, and was put in Police custody at Nyankumasi Ahenkro.