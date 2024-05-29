Man found dead on Accra-Tema motorway after his car submerges in floodwaters

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), police, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and bystanders worked together to retrieve the vehicle. Nana-Mintah Nanor, the second-in-command at the Tema Motorway Fire Station, provided details of the incident to Joy News. He recounted that the GNFS was notified around midday on Tuesday, several days after the flood occurred.

“A dispatch rider, who witnessed the incident, rushed to the station and informed us about the car being washed away by floodwaters into the drain of the bridge, less than 100 metres from Nutrifoods,” Nanor explained, as quoted by myjoyonline.com. The rider had initially tried to rescue the driver but was unsuccessful and subsequently informed the police. Despite rescue efforts, the car could not be located in the water.

On Tuesday, the dispatch rider noticed a crowd gathered around the area, pointing at the submerged car, which was identifiable only by its antenna. Responding to an emergency call, the Tema Motorway fire team arrived at the scene to retrieve the submerged car and its driver.

“I immediately informed a police commander. Our men quickly got into the water, tied ropes to the car, and helped tow it to where it was visible, but there was no occupant,” Nanor said. The police and the NRSA then used a towing vehicle to move the car to a nearby yard.

The driver’s whereabouts were unknown until later when his body was found metres away from the car. Nanor stressed the severe risks drivers face during heavy rains and cautioned against driving on flooded roads. “With the nature of our roads, you don’t take the risk of driving on flooded roads. Do not be deceived that you have control over the steering wheel; you could be washed away. If there is a need to wait until all flooded areas are clear before moving, please do so because life is too precious to be wasted this way. Please respect this safety protocol,” he warned.

He also raised concerns about the lack of guardrails or barriers along the stretch of the motorway, which could help prevent such tragic incidents in the future.