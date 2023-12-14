Mercedes-Benz hearse carrying coffin to funeral catches fire

According to The Mirror, the situation unfolded amidst mourners and emergency responders striving to avert the crisis. Captivating images depicted the hearse being consumed by the raging fire, but quick-thinking mourners and firefighters successfully rescued the coffin from harm's way.

The once-elegant vehicle succumbed to the intense blaze, leaving it a charred shell. Remarkably, there were no reported injuries, and the coffin emerged unscathed. The timely response from firefighters and community members played a pivotal role in containing the troubling situation.

A spokesperson from the church expressed solidarity with the grieving family, stating, "My thoughts and prayers are with the family." He commended the swift actions that averted further grief on an already sorrow-laden day, saying, "Staff and the public managed to get the coffin out of the vehicle before it became involved, so well done to everyone there."

Although the coffin and the people onboard the hearse escaped unhurt, and the situation was brought under control, except for the destruction of the car, it exacerbated the plight of the mourners. The cause of the fire is not known.