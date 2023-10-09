ADVERTISEMENT
Money from my brother’s account was for his kids' school fees - Cecilia Dapaah

Andreas Kamasah

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Sanitation Minister being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has stated that the funds received from her late brother’s bank account were meant for the payment of his children’s school fees.

More cash reportedly found in Cecilia Dapaah’s house; takes officials 5 hours to count
The OSP in an affidavit defending the freezing of the former minister’s bank accounts, told the court that her late brother had a bank account that was still open and, despite its alleged inactivity, had lately sent money to her account.

Responding to the OSP’s affidavit, Cecilia refuted any suggestion that the money and other items seized from her home had a dubious source.

As quoted by myjoyonline.com, she said the funds received from her late brother’s account “were transferred from Cal Bank from an account in the name ‘The Late Nana Akwasi Essan’ to which I am a signatory.

“This account was opened with funeral donations collected by Cal Bank at my late brother's funeral.

“The correct account name is conspicuously stated in Applicant’s Exhibit OSP18 and the Applicant could easily have ascertained the mandate on the account from Cal Bank. The funds are transferred to me for payment of the school fees of my late brother’s children,” she explained.

The former minister denied any claims of financial improperness in an affidavit by emphasizing the fact that the transactions were quite normal and uncontroversial.

On Friday, July 21, it was revealed that two of the Minister's housekeepers who are currently being prosecuted by the Accra Circuit Court allegedly took money in the amount of $1 million, $300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis in October 2022 from the former minister's home in Abelenkpe, Accra.

The OSP has since been investigating the matter and frozen her bank accounts. According to the OSP, Dapaah has questions to answer because some of her bank accounts and transactions as well as her properties appear to be suspicious.

