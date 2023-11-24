ADVERTISEMENT
Mortuary Workers Association declares nationwide strike effective November 29

Andreas Kamasah

Unless something urgent is done before November 29, all mortuaries across Ghana may be closed down amid a backlog of dead bodies as the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has declared a strike.

File photo: Mortuary
The association has written to notify the Ministries of Health, Employment and Labour Relations, National Security, Finance, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the National Labour Commission about the intended industrial action.

MOWAG, in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Richard Kofi Jordan, and addressed to the institutions stated above on Monday, November 20, said that “all avenues to resolve our grievances have proven futile”, hence their resolve to lay down their tools.

MOWAG added that the decision was arrived at a general meeting of its members and it is in line with Section 159 of Act 651(2003) of the constitution.

“Our position is that all mortuary workers in Ghana shall lay down their tools starting on Wednesday, 29th November, 2023, until all matters already in your domain are resolved. This is in exercise of our rights as the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana stipulates,” MOWAG’s letter read in part.

Although the letter fell short of disclosing MOWAG’s unresolved issues for which it has decided to go on an indefinite strike, it is believed to be concerning poor conditions of service.

It is unclear if the concerned state institutions have started engaging the association to resolve their concerns to avert the intended strike.

Mortuary workers are one of the least-paid groups of workers in Ghana.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

