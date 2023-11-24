Mortuary Workers Association declares nationwide strike effective November 29

MOWAG, in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Richard Kofi Jordan, and addressed to the institutions stated above on Monday, November 20, said that “all avenues to resolve our grievances have proven futile”, hence their resolve to lay down their tools.

MOWAG added that the decision was arrived at a general meeting of its members and it is in line with Section 159 of Act 651(2003) of the constitution.

“Our position is that all mortuary workers in Ghana shall lay down their tools starting on Wednesday, 29th November, 2023, until all matters already in your domain are resolved. This is in exercise of our rights as the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana stipulates,” MOWAG’s letter read in part.

Although the letter fell short of disclosing MOWAG’s unresolved issues for which it has decided to go on an indefinite strike, it is believed to be concerning poor conditions of service.

It is unclear if the concerned state institutions have started engaging the association to resolve their concerns to avert the intended strike.