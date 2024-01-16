Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar explains his 3 personalities

During an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi TV's Point of View, Bediako explained, "Nana Kwame Bediako is more the corporate guy who is more interested in investment and development. Cheddar is just a street nickname that means money in the rap industry. Freedom Jacob Caesar is a character I created and christened myself to be that person, and it’s royal, empowerment. It’s a character that has a particular style of presenting himself but also a leader of a movement introducing Africa to the world."

Bediako went on to elaborate on the distinct roles each identity plays in his life. Nana Kwame Bediako embodies his focus on corporate endeavours, investment, and development. Cheddar, on the other hand, is a street persona synonymous with prosperity in the rap industry. Meanwhile, Freedom Jacob Caesar is a character he has crafted for himself, symbolizing royalty, empowerment, and leadership within a movement that aims to showcase Africa on a global stage.

The entrepreneur didn't shy away from expressing his spiritual beliefs, stating that he believes God has ordained him as the Prince of Africa. According to Bediako, God himself holds the title of the King of Africa. These beliefs seem to underpin his mission to empower and elevate the continent through his various ventures and initiatives.

As Nana Kwame Bediako continues to make waves in the corporate and development spheres, it's clear that his multifaceted approach, embodied by Cheddar and Freedom Jacob Caesar, reflects a commitment to showcasing Africa's potential and fostering empowerment on a global scale.

Bediako, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and real estate developer, is renowned for his significant contributions to the real estate industry in Africa. He is the founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development, both of which are involved in real estate development projects.

Recognized for transforming the real estate landscape in Ghana and beyond, particularly through the development of luxury properties, Bediako's projects often aim to combine modern architecture with sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.