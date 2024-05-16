Obinim calls critics' bluff, says even powerful Agyapong couldn't destroy him

Obinim's bold remarks come in the wake of heightened scrutiny following the emergence of a video where he directed his followers to make substantial financial offerings, labelling smaller amounts as insulting to God. The contentious video triggered a barrage of divergent reactions, with some condemning Obinim's actions as contrary to biblical teachings, while others rallied in his support.

It would be recalled that in 2020, Kennedy Agyapong embarked on a crusade against certain pastors in Ghana, accusing them of exploiting religious sentiment for personal gain. Obinim found himself squarely in Agyapong's crosshairs, facing allegations ranging from infidelity and womanizing to involvement in financial malfeasance and disseminating false teachings.

This confrontational stance led to Obinim's apprehension by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), facing charges including fraud and document forgery, as outlined in sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act.

However, Obinim's defiance in the face of adversity appears unyielding. "Do you realize the extent of the challenges I faced because of him?" he queried, referring to Agyapong's relentless attacks. "I've been summoned by the EOCO, BNI, GRA, National Security, CID, and various Courts," he revealed, highlighting the legal battles he has weathered.