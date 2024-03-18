Old video of Ghanaian prophet predicting total internet blackout in 2024 emerges

Fast forward to March 14, 2024, and Ghana was abruptly thrown into the grips of an unexpected internet blackout, plunging millions into disarray and severely hampering both personal and business activities across the nation. The blackout underscored the critical importance of digital connectivity in modern society while exposing vulnerabilities in Ghana's digital infrastructure.

Businesses, particularly those heavily reliant on internet access, bore the brunt of the blackout's impact. Media houses, which rely extensively on online platforms for news dissemination and audience engagement, found themselves crippled by the sudden disruption. Unable to publish articles, updates, or interact with their audiences on social media, these outlets faced challenges to their credibility, audience reach, and financial stability.

The repercussions of the blackout extended beyond the media industry, affecting various sectors and individuals reliant on internet connectivity for daily operations and communication. However, amidst the chaos, efforts were swiftly initiated to restore stability to Ghana's internet services.

While a semblance of normalcy has returned to internet services within Ghana, efforts are ongoing to address the broader issue of damage to international submarine fibre optic cables, which not only impacted Ghana but also other West African countries. The incident serves as a clarion call for the need for robust digital infrastructure and proactive measures to mitigate the risks posed by unforeseen disruptions.