Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress after impregnating her

Andreas Kamasah

A Nigerian pastor has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty of killing his choir mistress who he had impregnated.

Aside from the deceased, Orlunma Nwagba, the pastor identified as Chidiebere Okoroafor killed her friend Chigozie Ezenwa, and her eleven-month-old daughter, Cresabel too.

The death-awaiting man of God is reported to be the General Overseer of the Altar of Solution and Healing Assembly based in Oyigbo, Rivers State.

According to Pulse.ng, a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State pronounced the heftiest sentence on Okoroafor following watertight evidence and his own confessions.

He killed Ezenwaa and Cresabel on December 11, 2017, in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The trial judge, S.O. Benson said the evidence and confessional statements from the pastor showed that he committed the crimes.

“Justice Benson added that the prosecution proved the case of murder against the cleric and ordered that he should be killed by hanging him by the neck until he is dead or should be injected with a lethal injection which also kills faster,” the news website reports.

The deceased had reportedly visited the pastor to have a conversation with him about Nwagba’s pregnancy which he was responsible for.

However, Okoroafor tricked the women into a bush and killed them alongside the toddler in two different locations.

The Rivers State Police Command arrested him on December 17, 2017, following a complaint by Ezenwa’s husband, and he has since been on trial.

The prosecution counsel from the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Precious Ordu said the court's ruling will serve as a deterrent to other criminally minded people.

