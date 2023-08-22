ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police rescue 12 Nigerians, arrest 2 masters, seize 15 laptops after raiding 5-bedroom house

Andreas Kamasah

No fewer than twelve Nigerians have been who were locked up in a 5-bedroom house by their masters who trafficked them into Ghana and tasked them to engage in cyber fraud have been rescued by police and fifteen laptops seized.

Police rescue 12 Nigerians, arrest 2 masters, seize 15 laptops in 5-bedroom house
Police rescue 12 Nigerians, arrest 2 masters, seize 15 laptops in 5-bedroom house

The arrest happened at a place called Sebrepor, a community in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Recommended articles

According to a report by UTV, the assemblyman for the Sebrepor Electoral Area, Prince Jacob Adzavor had informed the police about his suspicion that something worthy of investigation must have been ongoing in the said house, a tipoff which compelled the law enforcement officers to swing into action. He told the police that scolding and wailing among other things were always heard in the house, especially at night.

It is reported that a combined team of police and military officers undertook an incognito swoop on the house in question and truly, it was a hub for suspected crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The twelve young men who are suspected to have been trafficked into Ghana to engage in internet fraud are reported as recounting how they have been starved by their masters who locked them up in the house. They were told that they could only have food to eat if they went online, and found wealthy Caucasians to defraud.

Police have reportedly managed to arrest the two Nigerians who were named as the masterminds behind the suspected human trafficking and cyber fraud. Further investigation is ongoing into the development.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okada rider slaps street preacher for shouting ‘fire’, he falls hard to the ground

Okada rider slaps street preacher for calling him 'Satan' and commanding 'fire' (video)

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Lady says she quit going to church after refusal to bury her father for owing tithe

Lady reveals she quit church after refusal to bury her father for owing tithe and other dues

Being bank manager no longer made sense – Woman reveals why she quit banking job to cook

Being bank manager no longer made sense – Woman reveals why she quit banking job to cook