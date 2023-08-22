Police rescue 12 Nigerians, arrest 2 masters, seize 15 laptops after raiding 5-bedroom house

According to a report by UTV, the assemblyman for the Sebrepor Electoral Area, Prince Jacob Adzavor had informed the police about his suspicion that something worthy of investigation must have been ongoing in the said house, a tipoff which compelled the law enforcement officers to swing into action. He told the police that scolding and wailing among other things were always heard in the house, especially at night.

It is reported that a combined team of police and military officers undertook an incognito swoop on the house in question and truly, it was a hub for suspected crime.

The twelve young men who are suspected to have been trafficked into Ghana to engage in internet fraud are reported as recounting how they have been starved by their masters who locked them up in the house. They were told that they could only have food to eat if they went online, and found wealthy Caucasians to defraud.