Police service pays me GH₵‎10k for being an informant – Bugri Naabu admits in leaked video

In the footage that has been making the rounds online, a yet-to-be-identified individual accused Naabu of being on the payroll of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

“Chairman … you told us that you are not getting anything with Dampare and we made our investigation, Dampare is paying you… he is paying you GH₵‎10,000,” the individual suggested to Naabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then denied the accusation, and in a bid to set the record straight, he disclosed that it is the Ghana Police Service that pays him and not the IGP.

“Don’t tell me that he pays me GH₵‎10,000; he doesn’t pay me, it’s the police… I don’t know, I receive GH₵‎10,000 from the police and they tell me the security work I do as a paramount chief… when there is a problem I report to them,” Naabu said.

The latest leaked recording follows two earlier ones, the first of which is currently a subject of investigation by parliament.

In the two leaked videos, some top police officers were courting the support of Bugri Naabu to get rid of the current IGP.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, September 8, 2023, the police administration interdicted the officers who were implicated in the leaked recording plotting the removal of the IGP.

“The Police Service has interdicted Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent Mr George Lysander Asare in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament.

“The interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations,” the police said in a statement.