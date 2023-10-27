Prempeh College goes to High Court to seek injunction on NSMQ grand finale

Unsatisfied, Prempeh College filed a petition with Primetime Limited, organisers of the NSMQ. However, the company rejected the petition, saying it was satisfied by the rationale provided by the NSMQ consultant and the quiz mistress for their decision to withhold points from Prempeh College for the contested question.

Prempeh College, after its petition was dismissed, indicated in a statement by the school’s NSMQ coordinator, PB Damoah, that they would explore all available means to get justice.

Now, as the NSMQ grand finale has been scheduled for October 30, 2023, the aggrieved school has gone to court in an attempt to stop it from proceeding.

Prempeh College believes that it would have remained in the competition if the answer, which it believes was correct to the question posed had not been rejected by the quiz mistress.

“…praying the Honourable Court for an Order of Interlocutory Injunction against Defendant/Respondent (Defendant) or its agents, assigns, workmen, and privies from organizing the Grand Finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz fixed for Monday 30 October 2023 at the National Theatre at 2:00 pm or any other day before or after the afore-mentioned date pending the final determination of the matter in terms of the affidavit in support,” the writ filed on behalf of Prempeh College by lawyer Kwame Boateng Atuahene reads.