Social media in shock as lady says she was naive, might not have married husband

Reflecting on her past, Armooh stated, "When I chose my husband, I was very naive. I keep telling my husband that if he had come to propose to me now, he would ask me why because I didn't know the journey I was going on."

She initially sought someone who accepted her as she was, encouraged her to be herself, and shared similar values. However, she has since realized the importance of a partner who is deeply connected to God.

"The journey of marriage is unpredictable, and in critical moments, I would prefer someone who chooses God's side," she explained, emphasizing the need for a partner with strong faith.

She also touched on the significance of physical attributes, stating she would evaluate a partner based on the biblical definition of love and expected them to score at least 85% in these qualities.

She touched on the significance of physical attraction and compatibility.

"Our values must align. Looks matter to some extent, as I think of how my children should look. It's not everyone I want to be intimate with, so there must be that basic physical attraction where, when you touch me, I won't cringe."

Her candid comments have elicited a range of reactions on social media:

Lisa Fernandes 🤍 (@Sister_Grr) expressed a desire for wisdom in relationships, tweeting:

"Dear God, if in my youthful days I act dumb, please let me be a wise woman and mother someday like Abigail and Esther. I shall love my husband and his flaws, and he shall love me the same. We’ll build a good home."

User 𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐎 (@n_friggo) advised choosing a partner wisely:

"Marry a wise woman. Marry a woman who values you. Marry a woman who truly chooses you. Marry a woman who cares for you. Marry a woman who respects you."

Gizmo (@6_lashes) humorously wrote : "Imagine say this man broadcast for socials, change channel for office saying 'watch my wife' 🥹🥹🥹."

32 (@AZ_Bassit) highlighted the importance of respect in a relationship:

"There’s a way your partner will introduce you or speak about you, in and out of your presence, that will make you see the kind of respect he/she has for you. These things are visible in the time that you’re dating, even before getting married. The signs are unmissable."

