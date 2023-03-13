Soldiers flog 10-year-old girl for crying as her father is brutalised – Barker-Vormawor alleges

“A little girl of 10 years old was flogged, for crying after the dad who was being beaten!

“This is the evil you are cheering on! This is the democracy you claim to love but yet fail to audit and defend!” he wrote on Sunday, March 12.

On the morning of Tuesday, March 7, a group of soldiers invaded Ashaiman and brutalized some residents while military aircraft were flying over the area.

Videos of the incident flooded social media and showed some of the victims left with bloody wounds and marks on their bodies.

The soldiers arrested 184 residents in the operation that the Ghana Armed Forces later said in a statement was sanctioned by the Military High Command. They were later released.

The 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region whose death the soldiers are reported to be avenging was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers on the dawn of Saturday, March 4

He was reportedly returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman he met his untimely death.