Teshie traditional priest sentenced to 1-day imprisonment for assaulting woman

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kwabena Kodua Obiri who presided over the court convicted Mamah based on his plea, handing down a sentence that included a GH¢6,000 fine. In default of payment, Mamah would serve a year in imprisonment. Additionally, the court ordered the convict to compensate the complainant with an additional GH¢6,000.

Inspector Belinda Asante led the prosecution, detailing that the complainant, Cecelia Korley, was an unemployed resident of Chorkor in Accra, while Mamah, the accused, was a Traditional Priest residing in Teshie.

She told the court that the incident unfolded on October 24, 2023, during puberty rites organized by the Teshie Gbuglan family, in collaboration with factions from Prampram.

At around 4:00 pm on the same day, while the rites were in progress, Mamah confronted the complainant regarding an allegation she made. The accusation involved some of the nominated ladies participating in the rite who, according to the complainant, had previously undergone abortions. During the deliberations on this matter, Mamah, feeling offended, slapped the complainant and forcefully pushed her to the ground.

The complainant suffered a swollen right cheek and a dislocated right shoulder as a result of the attack. She reported the incident to the police and was given a medical form to seek treatment.

Subsequently, she returned the medical form, duly endorsed by a medical officer from LEKMA Hospital to the police who then proceeded to arrest Mamah.