Thick tall men have small organs; feel it before you marry - Female pastor advises

Addressing the issue candidly, Dr Nana Yaa Prempeh pointed out that numerous marriages have crumbled due to unsatisfactory sexual encounters. She urged women to take proactive steps to gauge the size and functionality of their prospective partners' penises before committing to marriage.

"I want to caution the women who believe that a thick, tall man automatically implies he possesses an enjoyable and robust penis. I've encountered men who fit this description physically, but what lies beneath is small and underwhelming. If a woman judges a man solely based on his physique and later discovers his inadequacy in the bedroom, it can lead to disastrous consequences," Lady Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Prempeh remarked.

She recounted instances where women have fled during their honeymoon due to such disappointments. Dr Nana Yaa Prempeh asserted her belief that it is essential for women to inspect and assess a man's penis before marriage to avoid future heartbreak.

However, she clarified that her advice does not advocate for premarital sex. Instead, she urged women to find alternative methods to examine their potential partner's manhood discreetly.

"I am not advocating for premarital sex. It's about making informed decisions to prevent divorce. Why marry someone and then realize you're unsatisfied, leading to divorce?" she explained.