Trapped victims send voice notes crying for help as earthquake death toll rises

“People are still under the [collapsed] buildings, they need help,” the news outlet quotes Ibrahim Haskologlu as saying.

According to him, he and other people have received videos and voice notes from trapped victims telling their locations to facilitate their rescue.

Haskologlu who is originally from Malatya, one of the areas heavily affected by the earthquakes that erupted on Monday, February 6, 2023, said he was itching to return home to give the least assistance he could to the rescue mission.

“They’re telling us where they are and ‘we can’t do anything,’" Haskologlu told the BBC.

Reports say no fewer than 3,549 people have died, 22,168 injured and more than 8,000 people rescued so far, while search and rescue teams continue their work fervently.

Turkey and Syria were hit by a devastating earthquake on Monday which left destruction and debris on each side of the border.

Being one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century, the disaster shook residents from their beds at around 4 a.m., sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel.