‘We’ve reached our threshold’ – Fertility center begs as Ghanaians rush to donate sperm and eggs

“We have currently reached our threshold for voluntary sperm and egg donations,” the Centre stated in a public announcement on Monday, January 16.

The center was compelled to issue the announcement following a bombardment of calls by mostly young men and women to donate sperm and egg in exchange for money.

A documentary by TV3 over the weekend in which one donor claimed to be receiving GH¢2,500 per week for his services sparked the interest of the people, although the practice is said to be on the rise already.

The donor said to be a university student disclosed in the documentary titled ‘Man Assisted Babies’ that financial needs forced him to accept to donate sperm for Two Thousand Five Hundred Cedis (GHC 2500) which he does once a week.

Meanwhile, nutritionist Fred Amese has stated that the development may have some future consequences including the likelihood of the children produced as a result of the practice, marrying unknowingly in the future unknowingly and thereby committing incest.

“The reason why for me as a person I would not donate is because there are so many repercussions for the future and the fact is that when you donate, there are certain undertakings you have to note such that you might not even know the child that is borne or even have access to him or her,” 3news.com quotes him as saying on 3FM Sunrise.

He also spoke against the payment in exchange for sperm and egg donations, saying the practice might be unlawful.

“The law does not permit the sale of human parts and obviously, the sperm forms a part of the male reproductive system, similarly you can’t sell your nails, your hair or even a swap of your skin, it’s against the law if you classify it as selling,” Amese said.