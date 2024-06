Wife arranges her kidnapping to extort money from husband, spends 60 days in jail

The defendant, whose plea was not taken by the court, was arraigned on a one-count charge of self-kidnapping. The Police counsel, Insp Adekunle Opayemi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 20 at about 2:42 pm at Elite Road in Abeokuta.

According to the counsel, the defendant arranged for herself to be kidnapped to extort money from her husband, Ogunbummi Lateef.

Opayemi said that the offence committed contravened section 27 of the Prohibition of forcible occupation of landed properties, armed robbery, kidnapping cultism and other anti-violence and related offence laws of Ogun 2016.

The Magistrate, O.O Odumosun ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison for 60 days pending legal advice from the Department of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).