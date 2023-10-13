Wife arrested for pouring hot groundnut oil on husband

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the incident said it occurred at Okehi in the Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Although she went into hiding after committing the crime, law enforcement officers managed to fish her out.

“The wife has been arrested and is in Police custody. She was arrested this morning (Thursday) and brought to the command.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She will be interrogated after which necessary action will follow. So for now, the investigation is ongoing,” Pulse.ng quotes Iringe-Koko to have said.

It is reported that the victim had questioned the suspect about a strange man who was lurking around her and her younger sister, which escalated into an argument.

The victim claimed that shortly after his wife’s younger sister moved in to live with them, she suddenly began acting strangely.

He added that he was forced to sack his sister-in-law because of her rude behavior toward him at their house, an action his wife was not happy about.