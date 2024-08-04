ADVERTISEMENT
Woman admits to cheating 2 weeks before wedding as husband requests DNA on radio

A woman has admitted cheating two weeks before her wedding on live radio as the husband sought to validate the paternity of their son. This occurred on a show by Accra-based radio station, 3FM, which allows spouses to undertake DNA tests to ascertain the paternity or maternity of their children, with the results being declared publicly on the show.

File photo: Sad woman in black shirt lying on pillow on a sofa [Photo: RDNE Stock Project]

During the programme, the host of the radio show, AJ Sarpong, called Cindy, the wife of Brandon, to inform her of her husband’s decision to conduct a paternity test of their son and declare the results. Cindy initially expressed her dissatisfaction with her husband's decision and sought to understand the reason that would make him doubt the paternity of their son.

During her rants, Cindy unexpectedly disclosed that she also had doubts about the paternity. She then confessed she got sexually involved with another man two weeks before her marriage to Brandon. “I do have doubts. I kinda hooked up before we got married. I found out I was pregnant a month later,” she confessed.

Cindy expressed her shock after hearing the outcome of the results and reflecting on her confession. “Jesus Christ,” she exclaimed.

Brandon, who had been listening to the conversation all along, was infuriated by the development and wondered why his wife would cheat on him and keep it a secret.

“I have been quiet for a while because I’m finding it hard to believe that I sleep on the same bed with somebody… I am now finding out she did something with somebody before our marriage and she couldn’t even tell me. If I had not taken up this test, you would have been living with the doubt until when?” he lamented.

In Ghana, paternity testing has become increasingly common, driven by a growing awareness of its importance in confirming biological relationships. Many individuals seek these tests due to doubts or legal reasons, often influenced by societal pressures and the need for certainty in familial ties.

