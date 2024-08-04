Woman admits to cheating 2 weeks before wedding as husband requests DNA on radio

During her rants, Cindy unexpectedly disclosed that she also had doubts about the paternity. She then confessed she got sexually involved with another man two weeks before her marriage to Brandon. “I do have doubts. I kinda hooked up before we got married. I found out I was pregnant a month later,” she confessed.

AJ Sarpong then announced the results of the DNA test, which proved that Brandon was the father of their son, following Cindy’s confession.

Cindy expressed her shock after hearing the outcome of the results and reflecting on her confession. “Jesus Christ,” she exclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Brandon, who had been listening to the conversation all along, was infuriated by the development and wondered why his wife would cheat on him and keep it a secret.

“I have been quiet for a while because I’m finding it hard to believe that I sleep on the same bed with somebody… I am now finding out she did something with somebody before our marriage and she couldn’t even tell me. If I had not taken up this test, you would have been living with the doubt until when?” he lamented.