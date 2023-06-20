Woman who reported son to police for killing girlfriend seeks peace from bereaved family

She, of her own volition, turned in her son to the police after he confessed to her that he had killed Felicia Abena Oparebea on Saturday, during a misunderstanding at a place called Trom Junction 5, a suburb of Koforidua over an aborted pregnancy.

Nana Dede Klottey called for cool heads to prevail to pave the way for a peaceful burial of the deceased lady with who she expressed so much fond memories. She wants the police to help unite the two families.

She explained that being a woman and a mother herself, she couldn’t have concealed her son’s criminal offence, hence she voluntarily handed him over to the law enforcement officers to answer for his crime.

The court heard that the suspect stabbed the deceased several times in the neck killing her instantly.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant George Defia prayed the court to remand the suspect, saying the murder weapon and bunch of keys used to commit the crime were yet to be retrieved. He added that the police were committed to unearthing the causes of and ending spousal murders in the Eastern Region.