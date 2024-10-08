Your tithes, offerings can't pay electricity bills - Duncan-Williams to members

“I do a lot more than just preach,” Duncan-Williams said. “Don’t think it’s your tithes that sustain me. In fact, the tithes and offerings aren’t even enough to cover the electricity costs. I don’t usually talk about these things, but I have investments and businesses, both here and abroad, that generate my income."

He also emphasised his personal commitment to tithing. “And I am a serious tithe payer. I pay tithe more than you all, I am telling you, and I am very consistent. Sometimes I fight my office; I tell them, have you removed the tithe? Then I say, don’t go there with me. Make sure the tithe is set aside, paid to the account, and immediately send me a picture that you have paid it before I touch the money. I am a very serious person when it comes to the things of God.”

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams went on to criticise certain pastors who view themselves as too important to tithe. According to him, such pastors have fallen out of the grace of God to uphold the scriptures.

“And there are preachers who don’t tithe because they are too big to tithe. They don’t tithe to anything, anybody. They become self-appointed fathers and men of God because they have come into success, power, wealth, and influence. They don’t have the grace to honour the scriptures anymore.”