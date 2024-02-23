'You're not my class' - Lady to trotro driver who paid UG Law School fees for 3 years

"I was working to pay the bills, and I took care of the girl from the University of Ghana Law School and paid her school fees for three years. She finished and said, 'Benjamin, I do not know you; you are not my class,'" he narrated to Giovanni Caleb on Accra-based 3FM’s Drive Show on Thursday, February 22, when he called into the show to request Rudeboy’s ‘Reason With Me’ song.

Giovani, out of curiosity, asked who Benjamin was dedicating the song to, and out of nostalgia, he recalled the betrayal he suffered six years ago. However, he was quick to add that he has moved on, saying, "I leave everything for God." He added that the development left him so heartbroken that he could not eat for one whole month, with wild thoughts going through his mind, but he decided to man up and move on with his life and the lessons learned from the past.

Thankfully, Benjamin disclosed that his life had changed for the better after he lost his lover. He now lives in his own house and has two commercial vehicles that serve as a source of income for him.