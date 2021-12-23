Cassiel Ato Forson charged for causing state to lose €2.37M in ambulance deal

Ato Forson wasn’t the only one charged; two others were slapped with the exact charges.

Former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health Sylvester Anemana and a businessman, Richard Jakpa, alongside Ato Forson, allegedly cost the state to lose €2.37 million in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.

According to CitiNewsroom, Richard Jakpa allegedly used his company Jakpa at Business to present a proposal and term loan to the Ministry of Health to finance the supply of 200 ambulances to the government.

According to the AG, Cabinet subsequently endorsed an Executive approval for the project.

Their actions resulted in the country losing $2.4 million after 30 ambulances were procured in 2014 by the Ministry of Health but were later found faulty.

The report said after Ato and co reportedly purchased the 200 ambulances, the government suspended the deal after the ones which had been delivered did not meet the required specifications.