RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news

Cassiel Ato Forson charged for causing state to lose €2.37M in ambulance deal

Authors:

David Mawuli

Cassiel Ato Forson has been indicted for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

Cassiel Ato Forson
Cassiel Ato Forson

An Accra High Court Thursday charged the former Deputy Finance Minister on five counts; wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, and intentionally misapplying public property. The Attorney-General dragged to the Accra High Court.

Recommended articles

Ato Forson wasn’t the only one charged; two others were slapped with the exact charges.

Former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health Sylvester Anemana and a businessman, Richard Jakpa, alongside Ato Forson, allegedly cost the state to lose €2.37 million in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.

According to CitiNewsroom, Richard Jakpa allegedly used his company Jakpa at Business to present a proposal and term loan to the Ministry of Health to finance the supply of 200 ambulances to the government.

According to the AG, Cabinet subsequently endorsed an Executive approval for the project.

Their actions resulted in the country losing $2.4 million after 30 ambulances were procured in 2014 by the Ministry of Health but were later found faulty.

The report said after Ato and co reportedly purchased the 200 ambulances, the government suspended the deal after the ones which had been delivered did not meet the required specifications.

Ato Forson had earlier disclosed that the Finance Ministry at the time only “issued at sight letters of credit” on behalf of the Health Ministry after they had put in a request.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I cannot be blamed for the hardships in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

5 alleged assassins shot dead as police rescue Gomoa Fetteh's chief

Ghana police armed to the teeth at the Accra Circuit Court.

GES sacks Teacher Kwadwo for misconduct

Teacher Kwadwo

No Mobile Money services on Thursday; agents declare strike over E-Levy

Ghanaians are using mobile money to remit funds more than cheques, report says