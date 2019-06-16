The minister made the comment on Adom TV’s Vim Talk, which airs on Saturdays at 8:30 PM.

The minister has urged parents and the entire public to pay equal attention to male children, arguing that a lot of attention is given to female children these days, while the males are being ignored.

“There has been enough noise made about the-girl-child. Everything is about the-girl-child when it comes to education and various fields of play. What we should ask ourselves is; who takes care of the boy child? If we are not careful, we will train our female children and mold them in the best way and leave our male children hanging. And that is going to damage all the efforts.”

She added that, the perception that men are naturally well composed and organized while women are not, is very wrong. Equal attention, care and treatment should therefore be given to both genders in their nurturing.

Watch the interview below: