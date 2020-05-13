According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Aboagye, Tema is also the main hotspot currently.

At a presentation in Accra on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, he opined that Obuasi is the main hotspot in the Ashanti Region.

Obuasi recorded 272 new infections in the latest figures. In all the Ashanti Region recorded 207 new cases.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count now stands at 5,127 with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.

Below is the list of COVID-19 hotspots in Greater Accra and Ashanti Region: