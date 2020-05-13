This is according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), as of today, May 13, 2020.

The GHS said 191 new cases have been recorded from various parts of the country, adding to the previous number of 5,271.

The number of deaths, though, remains at 24, while 514 persons have successfully recovered from the disease.

The Greater Accra region is leading in terms of infections, with 4,147 of the patients emerging from the region.

COVID-19 cases in the Ashanti region have also risen to 726.

Below is a regional breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Ghana:

Greater Accra Region - 4,147

Ashanti Region - 726

Central Region - 192

Eastern Region - 99

Western Region - 61

Western North Region - 56

Volta Region - 34

Upper East Region - 26

Oti Region - 24

Upper West Region - 21

Northern Region - 19

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

Savannah Region - 0

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0