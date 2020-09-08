This brings the cumulative number of cases recorded to 45,012 cases with 43,898 recoveries and discharge.
The current active cases stand at 831 and the number of deaths recorded in Ghana is 283.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 22,552
Ashanti Region - 10,891
Western Region - 2,960
Eastern Region - 2,375
Central Region - 1,898
Bono East Region - 777
Volta Region - 668
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 237
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19