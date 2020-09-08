This brings the cumulative number of cases recorded to 45,012 cases with 43,898 recoveries and discharge.

The current active cases stand at 831 and the number of deaths recorded in Ghana is 283.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 22,552

Ashanti Region - 10,891

Western Region - 2,960

Eastern Region - 2,375

Central Region - 1,898

Bono East Region - 777

Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 237

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19