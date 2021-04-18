He attained this feat when he was also a level 300 Finance and Economics student of UG.

He currently has a Chartered investment foundation certificate from CFA global and is a member or student of Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana since 2018.

19-year-old man becomes one of Ghana's youngest Chartered Accountants Pulse Ghana

He understands CFDs (Contract for difference) and also became a successful entrepreneur at age 17.

Asuama Yeboah Atoapoma has a diverse entrepreneurial investment portfolio notably includes owning a fast-food joint in the University of Ghana, member of End The Poverty Now movement, farming, OTA financial service and others.

In 2019, Solomon Etornam Asuhene, a level 300 student at the University of Ghana Business School became Ghana’s youngest Chartered Accountant at age 19.