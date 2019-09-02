The pilgrims touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of Monday morning aboard a Flynas Boeing 747-400 Flight.

The pilgrims were welcomed back to the country by members of the Ghana Hajj Board and the Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah.

Addressing the pilgrims at the forecourt of the Hajj Village. a member of the Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Naba Musa Akamboga expressed gratitude to the pilgrims for their cooperation which he said made the pilgrimage more successful than it has been in previous years.

READ ALSO: This is how much a pilgrim will pay for Hajj 2019

He said, "We thank you so much for the love and cooperation that you have exhibited throughout the process of this year's Hajj. As the Head of the Nasara just spoke, I think this year’s Hajj has been an improvement over 2016 and 2017 and hopefully next year and by the Grace of Allah, we shall succeed to the expectation of every Ghanaian.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank the government as well as the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the excellent work they have done for us. We pray that the blessings our pilgrims will be extended to them and all Ghanaians".

The Deputy Communications Director of the Hajj Board, Hajiya Mariam Sissy said the last of the 6,000 pilgrims will arrive in the country on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

A total of 6,000 pilgrims were successfully flown from Ghana to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj rituals.