The suspects are Anas Adams, 35 years, a National Security workers of Jubilee Home operations; George Ohene Adjei 56, motorist, Jonathan Aryer 28, unemployed; Agyeman Jackson, 29, out of work and Isaac Okuampah 29, painter.

The rest are George Osei 35, National Security, Asomdwe park Accra; Patrick Fordjour 29, cabby, Kumasi; and Samuel Obeng 35, an allegedly dismissed soldier from the army.

The police in a report stated the suspects were detained on Saturday, April 25, 2020, on the Asankragwa–Wasa Dunkwa roadway onboard an unregistered black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado but one Kofi Asante who allegedly led the gang managed to escape.

A search onboard the vehicle revealed a vehicle number plate with registration number AS 6646-20, gold concentrate in five gallons, 15 mobile phones, various foreign currencies, and four bags in which there were two military uniforms.

It is alleged that Samuel Obeng wore one of the uniforms bearing the rank of a Sergeant whiles Agyeman Jackson wore one with the rank of a Private.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang arrived at a mining site near ATALLA, about two hours drive from Asankragwa, with some dressed in the military uniforms, subjected some of the workers to beating, handcuffed and tied them with ropes and abandoned them to their fate and robbed them of their gold concentrate.

After the act, the supposed soldiers folded the military uniforms into their respective bags and fled in their vehicle.

The suspects are in custody whilst the vehicle and all other items retained.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commander, Chief Supt Nana Kumi has informed one Col. Opoku (RTD) of National Security, Jubilee House about the arrest and detention of suspects Anas Adams and George Osei both of National Security, Jubilee House Operations. Investigations are ongoing.