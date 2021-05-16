RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

20 million Ghanaians to be vaccinated by end of the year - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the government is aiming at vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians against the virus by the end of the year.

According to him, although the government is having challenges accessing more vaccines, the target is still to vaccinate that number by end of the year.

“International vaccine politics and the unpredictability of the supply chain, as well as a third wave of the infections in some countries in Europe and Asia, have meant that we have not been able to secure as many vaccines and vaccinated as many Ghanaians as we would have wanted at this stage,” he said.

Adding that, “In spite of these obstacles, the target is to vaccinate some twenty million Ghanaians, i.e., the entire adult population of Ghana, by the end of the year.”

President Akufo-Addo said this in his 25th COVID-19 update on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

He further cautioned Ghanaians against travelling to high-risk countries if the purposes of the trip are not pressing.

President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that the measures put in place to tackle the coronavirus in Ghana are yielding results.

He believes that the country will overcome the pandemic, hence, noting that, “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

